LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. National Securities currently has a $11.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded LexinFintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nomura decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.19.

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.24. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

