LexinFintech’s (LX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded LexinFintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.19.

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 82,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 31.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 56,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

