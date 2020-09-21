LikeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $339,648.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $339,648.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.04410823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034357 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,101,694 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.