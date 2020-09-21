Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.58.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 806,304 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,416,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 439,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 118,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 108,792 shares during the period.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.