Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $104,741.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, HitBTC, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.01250710 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,740.34 or 0.97998438 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 691,676,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Braziliex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

