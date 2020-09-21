LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

SCD stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

