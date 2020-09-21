Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $627,965.78 and approximately $526,740.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00442605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021016 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013174 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009886 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,262,528 coins and its circulating supply is 20,262,516 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.