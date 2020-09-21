London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:SPXCF opened at $6.60 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

