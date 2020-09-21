Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Hits $276.65 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $276.65 million and approximately $61.03 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.04346044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,703,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

