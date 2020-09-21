LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

NYSE LXU opened at $2.01 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.40. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 70,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 55,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

