Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Receives $20.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

LL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 179,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $670.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

