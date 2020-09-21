Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LL shares. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 179,520 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 21,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $670.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

