Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $53.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of MGA traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. 69,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magna International by 687.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

