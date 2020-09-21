Maker (MKR) 1-Day Volume Hits $49.66 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $484.42 million and approximately $49.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $481.73 or 0.04395510 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042475 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002174 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, GOPAX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, BitMart, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Kucoin, CoinMex, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

