Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

MRNS opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,875 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,812,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 557,697 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,253,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 138,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

