MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $408.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $408.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

MKTX traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,322. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.75. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after buying an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

