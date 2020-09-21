Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of MTCH opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,541 shares of company stock worth $67,821,773. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,394,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,519,000 after buying an additional 263,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $295,380,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

