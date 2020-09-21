Matchpool (GUP) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $172,636.87 and $125.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00043966 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.04430774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00057086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034403 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

