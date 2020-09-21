Max Property Group Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $650.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $472,943.19 and approximately $650.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Max Property Group

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.