Melon One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $33.12 or 0.00302453 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.04410823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

