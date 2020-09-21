Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.11.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,125. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

