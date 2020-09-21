Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of MRCY opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,125 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

