Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

MRSN stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 821,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 129.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

