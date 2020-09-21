Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of C$4.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.47.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

