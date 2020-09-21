MetaMorph (METM) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, Mercatox and BitMart. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $457,875.46 and $69,007.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044392 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.83 or 0.04434969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009120 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034426 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,766,280 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

