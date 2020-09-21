Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

