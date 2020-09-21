Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

