MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s (MGDDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

MGDDY stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

