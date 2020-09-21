Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

