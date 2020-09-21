Midas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,136.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Midas coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00012701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3,136.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Midas has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

