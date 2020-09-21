MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $4.05 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00036910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.10 million and $374,569.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00651643 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $846.68 or 0.07725361 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000831 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,638,921 coins and its circulating supply is 10,407,658 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

