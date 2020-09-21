Minter Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.86 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $10.86 million and $35,322.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00239875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00089478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.01410827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00221129 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,890,581,660 coins and its circulating supply is 2,685,372,093 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

