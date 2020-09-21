Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) versus Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Head to Head Analysis

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Progenity alerts:

20.8% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Progenity and Miragen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity N/A N/A N/A Miragen Therapeutics -1,393.50% -164.54% -101.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Progenity and Miragen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00 Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Progenity currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.15%. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 490.11%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than Progenity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progenity and Miragen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 10.75 -$41.87 million ($1.34) -0.63

Progenity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Miragen Therapeutics.

Summary

Progenity beats Miragen Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.