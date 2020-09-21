Mirai (MRI) Market Cap Tops $10,225.34

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $10,225.34 and approximately $87.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00442910 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012701 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 114.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000444 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.