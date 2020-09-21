Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $185.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $163.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRTX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $161.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.80. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

