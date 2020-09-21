Mixin Price Tops $135.50 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. Mixin has a market cap of $70.63 million and $1.02 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $135.50 or 0.01233875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.