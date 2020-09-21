MonaCoin Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00012086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, Fisco and Zaif. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $87.06 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,959.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.99 or 0.03421560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.02082742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00430478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00841611 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00527702 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Zaif, Upbit, QBTC, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Bitbank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

