Monolith (TKN) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $62,126.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00003796 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044520 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.01 or 0.04426790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,562,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

