Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

MORF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

MORF stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $90,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $69,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,208 shares of company stock worth $612,490. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,894,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

