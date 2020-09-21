MVL Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and Cashierest. MVL has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $271,846.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 60.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044392 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.83 or 0.04434969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009120 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034426 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,356,594,319 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cashierest, CoinBene, UEX, IDEX and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

