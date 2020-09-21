Myomo (NYSE:MYO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Colliers Secur.

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) had its target price lifted by Colliers Secur. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Colliers Secur.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.32% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Myomo stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 918,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,503.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

