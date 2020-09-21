Nano (NANO) One Day Volume Tops $5.99 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $106.99 million and $5.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00007324 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Binance, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,962.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.97 or 0.03420483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.02076986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00429260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00846595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00528133 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, RightBTC, Nanex, Binance, Mercatox, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Koinex, Coindeal, OKEx, Bitinka and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

