National Bank Financial Boosts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$28.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$24.32 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$17.77 and a one year high of C$27.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Willard Yuill sold 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total transaction of C$898,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,311,588.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,475,000.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

