Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a market cap of $36,118.60 and approximately $8,526.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.81 or 0.04443132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034452 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.