Nectar Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and $6,920.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,030.23 or 1.00569257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00178886 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.