Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPWHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

