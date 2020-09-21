Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,712. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,045 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 860,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,437,000 after purchasing an additional 189,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 861,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,704. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

