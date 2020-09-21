Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE NWL opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,773,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 828,432 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,573,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 810,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

