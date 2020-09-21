Nexo Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Allbit. Nexo has a market capitalization of $66.87 million and $4.72 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00241135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00089846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.01413580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00222025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, Allbit, Bitbns and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

