NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $41.25 on Thursday. NEXT/ADR has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

