NEXT (NET) Reaches One Day Volume of $158,766.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002549 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and $158,766.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00430421 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

